Clanton Mayor Dies of COVID-19

The city of Clanton has announced the death of their mayor, Billy Joe Driver. Driver was 84-years-old. He died Thursday, July 9 after being admitted to the hospital last week for COVID-19 treatment.
Driver had been the mayor of Clanton since 1984. He was expected to retire later this year.
His death comes as cases are increasing in the state as the virus spreads through communities. More than 1,100 people are currently hospitalized statewide with the disease, and an increasing percentage of people are testing positive for the illness.
The Clanton Fire Department left this heartfelt message on their Facebook page regarding the death of Driver:
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mayor. He was looking forward to his retirement later this year. At this year’s annual department dinner, Mayor Driver shared an emotional story about his time with the fire department until present and challenged the upcoming generations to continue the progress. His love for our city runs deep and he will be greatly missed by many!
We ask that you continue to remember our Mayor in your thoughts and prayers. Mayor Driver served the City of Clanton long before he became mayor as a pillar member of the Fire Department. He continues to support the mission of the fire department to this day and we thank him for the dedication he has shown over the many decades of service he has provided.
