Clanton Mayor Dies of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Clanton has announced the death of their mayor, Billy Joe Driver. Driver was 84-years-old. He died Thursday, July 9 after being admitted to the hospital last week for COVID-19 treatment.

Driver had been the mayor of Clanton since 1984. He was expected to retire later this year.

His death comes as cases are increasing in the state as the virus spreads through communities. More than 1,100 people are currently hospitalized statewide with the disease, and an increasing percentage of people are testing positive for the illness.

The Clanton Fire Department left this heartfelt message on their Facebook page regarding the death of Driver: