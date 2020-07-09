Dallas Co. Poll Workers Attend Election School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County officials held an election school for poll workers — to get ready for the runoff elections Tuesday.

Poll workers were trained how to use the election equipment — and how to handle different situations that could arise at the polls because of COVID-19.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the county is providing N-95 face masks and face shields to help keep workers safe.

Nunn says face masks are recommended for voters — but not required.

He says masks — gloves — and hand sanitizer — will also be available at each polling site.

“We just want to make sure that the voter has an option to put there masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, whatever it may be, they have that option to put it on,” said Nunn.

“But even if they decide that they don’t want to put it on, we’re still going to let them exercise they’re constitutional right to vote.”

An evening session of the election school is scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm — in the District Courtroom of the courthouse.