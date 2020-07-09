Florence Cauthen Named New County Administrator for the Montgomery County Commission

by Alabama News Network Staff

Florence Cauthen has been named County Administrator for the Montgomery County Commission. She steps into this new role after serving as Interim Administrator since January. Cauthen is the first woman to hold the position for the county and comes with over 35 years of supervisory and managerial experience.

Cauthen joined Montgomery County in October 2014 as Deputy Administrator. She has also served as the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk and as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama.

“We are thrilled to have Florence as our County Administrator. She was a great Deputy Administrator and has done a fantastic job as Interim. Simply look at her track record and you know she is the best candidate for the job. She’s an attorney, former Montgomery County Circuit Clerk and former U.S. Marshal. As a native, she knows and loves Montgomery County. She comes with a wealth of knowledge and extensive expertise to move our county forward into the next chapter. There is no doubt all of Montgomery County will benefit from her leadership,” said Chairman Elton Dean.

Cauthen attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She obtained her Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree in laws of taxation, also from SMU.

The County Administrator’s Office works with Montgomery County Commissioners and other elected county officials to facilitate the delivery of quality and effective services to the citizens of Montgomery County. As County Administrator, Cauthen is responsible for implementing policy adopted by the Commissioners for the day-to-day operation of county government.