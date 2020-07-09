John Lewis: Good Trouble Film Screening at Capri Theatre Virtual Cinema

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thousands of Protest, 45 arrest, and 33 years in Congress.

The film “Good Trouble” is screening at the Capri Theatre Virtual Cinema.

Good Trouble highlights the Freedom Rides and the life of Alabama Native and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis.

The film can be viewed online until July 11 by clicking here.

At 7pm, a live virtual discussion with the films director, and two surviving freedom riders will be live streaming.

To join the virtual discussion at 7pm, click here.