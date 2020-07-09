Man Wanted for Stealing Gun and Credit Cards Out of Car in Wetumpka Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department has announced that Dewayne Allen Barnes is in police custody. Investigators say Barnes was taken into custody on Thursday, July 9, by the Millbrook Police Department.

Barnes was identified by CrimeStoppers as a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries. He was wanted for unlawfully entering a vehicle and stealing several items including a firearm and credit cards in Wetumpka. Police say used the credit card at several businesses in Wetumpka, Central, Kellyton, and Alexander City.

Barnes was officially charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and multiple counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

A hold has been placed on Barnes by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for similar offenses. No other details were released.