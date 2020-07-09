Mid 90 Degree Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re about to slide into a rather hot and humid weather pattern for a while. There will be less rain/storm coverage and that allows lots of sunshine to dominate the sky. As a result, temps soar into the lower to mid 90s through the weekend and most of next week. Heat indices will manage 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. As you know, isolated showers/storms can’t be completely ruled out. Most miss out on them but where they do occur, you can expect a downpour and frequent lightning strikes. Try to stay hydrated and limit time sun exposed to avoid any heat related illnesses!