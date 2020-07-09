Pay It Forward: Madison Holley of Luverne

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Madison Holley of Luverne.

She is a seventh grade student who set up a lemonade stand to raise money for first responders and health care workers.

Madison raised $2,500.

But that’s not all. She helped provide free meals as well, showing you’re never too young to help your community.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Madison Holley for all that you do!