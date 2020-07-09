Perry Co. Courthouse Closed Due to COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Perry County Courthouse is closed due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19.

The shutdown comes right before the runoff election.

Commission Chairman Cedric Hudson says the courthouse was closed Tuesday afternoon — to prevent the public — or other workers from being infected.

He says the courthouse will be completely sanitized before it reopens on Monday.

And the rest of the courthouse staff — has now been tested for the virus.

“The results of the test will dictate whether we’ll be open to the public — or whether just those offices that need to be open for the election will be open and just employees will be working getting ready for the election,” said Hudson.

Two employees who work directly with the infected employee — have been self-quarantined for 14 days.