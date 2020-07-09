Pike Road Schools Names New Principal of Pike Road High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gregory Foster named new principal of Pike Road High School. Foster comes to PRHS from Roanoke City Schools with 17 years of administrative experience.

Foster served the past ten years as the principal at Handley High School. Under his leadership, Handley High School was awarded as one of the Best High Schools by US News and World Report 2012-2015, a CLAS Banner High School in 2012, 2014 BEEP Award, and 2014 FOC.

Foster’s professional experience includes athletic director at Handley High School, principal of Handley Middle School, assistant principal of Handley Middle School, and high school teacher.

Statement from the Pike Road Schools Facebook page:

Mr. Foster is an outstanding leader, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of our district’s leadership.