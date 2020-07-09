Showers and Storms Again Today; Rising Heat Levels for Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

A very moist, tropical air mass remains in place across Alabama and the Deep South today, it summertime in after all, and we are again watching the radar as scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected today and into tonight. Through the morning hours, showers have developed and these continue to increase in coverage across Southwest Alabama. Like recent days, expect intense tropical downpours at times as these showers and storms remain very efficient rain producers due to very high precipitable water values. When it is not raining, expect more clouds than sun, and temperatures generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most communities.

FOR FRIDAY: The showers and storms will thin out a bit tomorrow, but still scattered showers and storms will cover the Alabama landscape, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a highs in the low to mid 90s.

HOT AND HUMID WEEKEND: I do believe we are in store for the hottest weekend so far this year across Alabama. Both days expect a mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions, as highs will range from the low to upper 90s across the state, and with such high humidity levels, heat index values will be well over 100° at times this weekend, and perhaps near the 105° Heat Advisory criteria for potions of South and West Alabama. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will dot the radar both afternoons and evenings. We are going to be under northwest flow aloft this weekend, so we may have to watch developments to our northwest, as model data continues to show the potential for MCSs (Mesoscale Convective Complexes) or clusters of strong storms developing to the northwest and tracking down into into Alabama…No way of knowing in advance exactly when, or if they form…just something for us to watch in the weather department for the weekend…stay tuned!!!

NEXT WEEK: Hot, humid weather continues through the week. Partly sunny days, highs in the mid 90s, and the daily risk of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Classic mid-summer weather for Alabama.

TROPICS: We are very likely to have Fay soon off the Carolina coast. Surface observations along with satellite and radar data indicate that an area of low pressure located about 50 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina, is gradually becoming better defined. The associated showers and thunderstorms are still disorganized, however, and are mostly confined to the east of the center. The low is expected to move northeastward or north-northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks later today and then along the mid-Atlantic coast tonight and Friday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone will likely form later today or

tonight.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic, and southern New England during the next few days. Gusty winds are also possible along the North Carolina Outer Banks today, and along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts Friday and Saturday. Interests in these areas should monitor the progress of this system and refer to products from your local National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is

scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Stay cool and wear a mask!!!’

Ryan