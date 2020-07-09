Supreme Court says Congress can’t get Trump records, for now

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.

The ruling returns the case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved.

The 7-2 outcome is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private.

The decision came shortly after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)