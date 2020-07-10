Mid To Upper 90 Degree Heat!

by Shane Butler

The summer heat is cranking up and remaining hot through the weekend and all of next week. You can expect temps to top out in the mid to upper 90s until further notice. There will be times when the heat index reaches 100 to 106. If all possible limit exposure to the sun and stay hydrated during these excessive heat days. Some relief will come from scattered showers and storm but we don’t see much activity during the hot period. We see little if any storms Saturday but Sunday should be a bit more active. A complex of storms will be moving into the area during the afternoon. The main threat with this system will be damaging winds. As we head through next week, rain activity will be isolated at best. High pressure over the deep south will keep the rain coverage down. As a result, the temps soar into the 90s each day. We could be in the upper 90s later in the work week.