Body Found in Catoma Creek Identified as Missing Montgomery Teen

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say the body found in Catoma Creek last Saturday is that of 17-year-old Lesley Luna Pantaleon.

Police say Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents on Wednesday, June 24.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics later responded to the 3800 block of Old Selma Road at Catoma Creek after receiving a report of a possible body found in the water. After further investigation, the body was identified as Pantaleon.

The circumstances around the case remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.