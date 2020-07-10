Funeral Arrangements Announced for Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver

by Samantha Williams

Billy Joe Driver, 84, of Clanton passed away July 9, 2020 at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham, Alabama due to COVID-19. He was mayor of the City of Clanton.

On Monday, July 13, a walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clanton City Hall. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Assembly of God Cemetery. Royce Ellison will officiate.

In Leiu of Flowers, Driver’s family is asking you donate to the Clanton Senior Connection in his honor:

Clanton Senior Connection

304 Park Plaza

Clanton, AL 35045

