Heat Advisory Friday; Hot But Less Humid Saturday

by Ben Lang

A hot and humid afternoon is underway across central and south Alabama. Our first heat advisory of summer 2020 is in effect through early this evening for most of our area. Expect heat index temperatures in excess of 100° for most of the afternoon, and reaching or exceeding 105° at times. Only isolated showers and storms are expected this afternoon, so there won’t be much heat relief. That changes tonight, with a front pushing through much of our area. While it won’t cool temperatures, it provides slightly less humidity Saturday. Our sky becomes mostly clear overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night’s front means heat index temperatures won’t be as oppressive Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain is minuscule throughout the day, with a mostly sunny sky. However, raw air temperatures look quite hot, with highs in the mid 90s in most locations. Saturday night looks mostly clear and dry with lows in the low 70s.

There’s a threat for organized strong to severe storms Sunday. With northwest flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, we are in a favorable setup for a potential MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) to sweep through our area. The GFS and Euro models have hinted at the possibility for a few days now. High heat and humidity Sunday afternoon produces extreme instability across our area. That provides plenty of fuel for storms to become strong to severe, with a main threat for damaging straight line winds. The storm prediction center places our area within a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather Sunday. We’ll keep a close eye on the threat.

Plenty of heat and humidity with some afternoon showers and storms stick around early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Monday afternoon, with heat index temperatures likely at or above 100° at times. Widespread mid-90° heat looks likely by Wednesday afternoon and continues through at least Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday feature a more isolated coverage of showers and storms, but Thursday and Friday’s chance for rain look a bit higher.