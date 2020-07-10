Hyundai Donates Over 20,000 Face Masks to Montgomery Area Healthcare Providers and Community

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) has donated 20,000 face masks to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as well as 400 acrylic face shields to Montgomery area health care providers.

HMMA donated 20,000 form-fitting, washable fabric face masks to the Montgomery County EMA for community distribution via the Montgomery city council and the Montgomery county commission. Each city councilor will make the masks available for community events, neighborhood associations, and citizen requests.

Additionally, 200 acrylic face shields were donated to Baptist Health and 200 were donated to Jackson Hospital. With a national shortage of face masks available for medical personnel, plastic face shields serve as an extra layer of protection for doctors and nurses wearing surgical or fabric face masks.

“Together, we will come out of this crisis stronger than ever,” said Robert Burns, HMMA vice president – HR & administration. ”While navigating the impact of COVID-19 , team member safety has been a top priority in getting us back on our feet producing high quality vehicles for the entire North American market . We feel it is our duty to help get our home community of Montgomery, which has been so severely impacted, back on its feet as well.”

“Montgomery has always been stronger together, and public-private partnerships with community stakeholders like HMMA are the bedrock of our success,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. “These relationships will be integral in building out our vision for a better Montgomery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this donation, Hyundai again demonstrates its commitment to our people. We commend HMMA’s leadership and hardworking team members for standing steadfast with our city as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. We cannot thank them enough for another outpouring of generosity with the donation of 20,000 masks to those in need in Montgomery and central Alabama.”

“Montgomery Emergency Management Agency humbly thanks our continued HMMA partnership as our Montgomery Community mitigates the spread of COVID-19,” said Christina Thornton, Montgomery County EMA director. The more we come together the stronger our Montgomery will be. Please help stop the spread and Mask-Up!”

“We are so grateful for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama for recognizing the continued need to promote precautionary masking in our community,” said Tommy McKinnon, Baptist Health vice president of community engagement.

“We are equally appreciative of HMMA’s contribution of protective face shields to our hospitals, which will greatly help with ongoing personal protective equipment needs.”

Earlier this year HMMA donated 450 box lunches to Montgomery area front line health providers,1,000 surgical masks to the Alabama Dental Association and 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Montgomery and surrounding counties to support drive through testing in Alabama.