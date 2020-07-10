New Superintendent Takes Over Leadership of Perry Co. Schools

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Perry County School District has a new superintendent. Dr. Marcia Smiley took the reins at the school district July 1st.

Smiley is no stranger to Perry County Schools.

Not only has she worked in the school district for the past 27 years — but she’s also a product of the district. It’s a background that has allowed her to step in to lead the district — without missing a beat.

“We’re already producing productive students. Our teachers are working hard and giving the instructional content that’s needed for our students to be competitive in this global society,” said Smiley.

“So, we’ll advance that, by creating more partnerships and giving opportunities to our children. So when they go outside of Perry County, they will be able to compete and be successful.”

Smiley is taking over as superintendent — at a very challenging time. Schools everywhere are now making plans to start a new school year — in the midst of a pandemic.

“We know that this is an unprecedented times. And we know that there are a lot of unknowns out there. But we have hit the ground running, we have the best minds at the table. We’re following all of the guidance, the CDC recommendations, the Alabama state road map, we are involving our local community members, our local health officials.

Smiley says in spite of the complications caused by COVID-19 — her focus for the district the upcoming school year — is simple.

“Right now, the health, the safety and the well-being of the children is our foremost concern, along with the educational and instructional foundation of our students,” she said.

Smiley replaces long-time superintendent Dr. John Heard — who retired at the end of the last school year.

Perry County Schools serves about 1100 students.