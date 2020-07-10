Protecting College Students in Residence Halls

by Alabama News Network Staff

With classes set to resume in person this fall at most universities in our are, administrators are taking extra precaution to protect students.

Most universities have already adopted policies requiring mask to be worn in public and in common areas.

At Tuskegee University, officials re-examined residence halls and determined that some rooms were too small to house two students.

As a result, dormitories will be reserved for incoming freshmen and some sophomores. Many students will also have private rooms.

Off campus accommodations will be made for upperclass students that wish to stay on campus.

At Auburn University Montgomery the administration has set aside a specific area of a residence hall as quarantine hall for students that may become sick.

Deep cleaning of common areas and high touch surfaces is also something that students should expect.

Cafeterias and student unions will be reconfigured to enhance physical distancing.