What the Tech? How to Disinfect Your Smartphone

by Alabama News Network Staff

While social distancing, hand washing and masks are the most important considerations in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s important to think about your dirty smartphone.

The CDC states on its website that transmission of the virus is more commonly through respiratory droplets than objects and surfaces, it still maintains that SARS-CoV-2 can remain viable on surfaces for hours to days.

This is also true for common bacteria and germs that can spread food poisoning, influenza and staph infections.

We all know that our phones are not only the dirtiest thing we’ll likely touch each day, but that it’s also the thing we touch most each day.

This study suggests people touch their phones about 2,617 times a day.

It’s clearly important to disinfect our phones but even with the novel coronavirus going around, many of us haven’t cleaned our phones in weeks. We have to balance the need to clean those devices with cleaning them safely.

The wrong chemical wiped on a smartphone screen can damage the phone to the point you can’t use it any longer.

What’s the right way to clean those devices?

● Apple now says it is safe to use alcohol wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol to gently wipe down the phone, including the screen

● Lens wipes that come in one-use packets are safe to use

● You can also make your own mixture with one-part water and one-part isopropyl alcohol

● Do not use alcohol that includes an antiseptic which generally comes as a green liquid

● Clorox and Lysol disposable wipes are fine to use unless they contain bleach

● Check the label for “sodium hypochlorite” and do not use on any electronics device screen

● When disinfecting a smartphone be careful not to let moisture get in the phone through charging or earphone ports or through a cracked screen

The best way to keep your phone free of germs and bacteria is to disinfect them regularly and wash your hands with soap and water.