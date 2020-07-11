Two Shot Outside University Mall in Tuscaloosa

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Two people have been shot outside a Tuscaloosa mall. Tuscaloosa police tweeted that the shooting occurred in a parking lot outside University Mall. They did not immediately release details about the extent of the victims’ injuries or say what prompted the shooting.

The shooting came eight days after an 8-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover. Hoover is about 45 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa. Authorities said it was safe for shoppers to leave the stores.

