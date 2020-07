Vehicle Totaled After Fire in Red Hill Saturday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Multiple Departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon at 2:52. According to Eclectic’s Fire Department’s Facebook, The vehicle was next to a residence on Second Retreat in Red Hill.

Red Hill, Eclectic, Friendship, Kowaliga, and Tallassee all responded. The vehicle is a total loss and an attached garage suffered minor fire damage. No injuries were reported.