Ex-Alabama Officer Facing Charges Caught in New Hampshire

by Alabama News Network Staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Authorities say a former Alabama police officer facing human trafficking and other charges has been apprehended in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Saturday that 30-year-old Joshua Matthew Davidson, whose last known address was in Fort Deposit, Alabama, was located and arrested without incident at an apartment in Hampton at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Davidson was being sought on three arrest warrants issued out of Alabama on June 25, including allegations of human trafficking, kidnapping and sodomy. He is being held on bail and is scheduled to appear in a New Hampshire court on Monday on a fugitive charge.

