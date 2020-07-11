Very Hot And Humid With Strong To Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a hot but less humid day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures rose into the mid 90s in most locations, but the heat index was below 100° for most of the afternoon. The lower humidity was due to a front that pushed through our area late Friday night. The front is now stalling across far south Alabama, and returns north as a warm front Sunday in response to a surface low cutting across the Ohio River Valley. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy the practically cloudless sky throughout the evening. Temperatures will likely still be near 90° at 7PM, but expect a faster drop in temperatures than Friday night due to the lower humidity. Our area should be in the low 80s by 9PM, and upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Another cold front accompanies the previously mentioned surface low on Sunday. The front pushes into the Tennessee Valley Sunday afternoon, and into central Alabama Sunday night. The front could have a plethora of instability to work with, thanks to Friday night’s front lifting back through our area Sunday. Higher humidity and temperatures warming into the mid 90s means some storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as the primary threat. The window for severe weather looks to be about 1PM to 9PM, so be weather aware during the afternoon and evening. Most of the showers and storms wind down Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The front likely stalls in far south Alabama on Monday, leading to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain appears to be along and south of highway 80/I-85. Outside of the chance for rain, Monday looks very hot and humid with highs warming to the low to mid 90s underneath a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday and Wednesday feature a lesser chance for rain as the front fizzles out across our area. However, isolated afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, each day looks very hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index could climb to around 105° or above each afternoon.

Expect a slightly better chance for daytime showers and storms Thursday and Friday. However, the heat won’t back down, with rain-free locations warming into the mid 90s. The heat index easily peaks over 100° each afternoon. The chance for scattered daytime showers and storms continue into next weekend. However, the heat won’t back down with highs in the mid 90s across most of our area.