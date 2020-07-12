20-Year-Old Dead After Friday Night Shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 20-year-old Montgomery man is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to the Montgomery Police Department, on July 10, around 11:50, MPD along with Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Atlanta Hwy in reference to a subject shot.

Units located the victim, Bernard Hardy, Jr. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Hardy, Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.