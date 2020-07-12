Alabama Sees Over 1,600 New Virus Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

More than 1,600 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Alabama, along with seven additional virus-related deaths.

The state recorded more than 16,500 new confirmed cases of the virus over the last 14 days, according to data released Sunday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That accounts for about 31% of the 52,900 total cases confirmed since the pandemic’s start. More than 1,090 people in Alabama who contracted the virus have died.

The state’s disease caseload has been increasing steadily in the weeks since Republican Gov. Kay Ivey allowed businesses to reopen to help stimulate the economy.

