Montgomery Says Goodbye to Slain MPD Detective Tanisha Pughsley

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sunday morning the community gathered to remember the life of Montgomery Police Department Detective Tanisha Pughsley.

A memorial service was held in Det. Pughsley’s honor. Family and friends said a final goodbye to the 27-year-old and also reflected on her life which was cut short.

MPD says Pughsley was killed in the early morning on Monday, July 6, in the 6700 block of Overview Drive.

24-Year-old Brandon Webster of Montgomery was charged with Attempted Murder, Capital Murder during a Burglary, and Capital Murder in violation of a court-issued Protection Order.