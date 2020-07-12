Severe Storms Wind Down Tonight; Very Hot With Routine Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

It was an active day of weather across central and south Alabama. A line of strong to severe storms pushed north to south through our area this afternoon. The leading line of storms is now in far south Alabama as of 6:15PM, and once these storms clear Covington county, our severe weather threat ends. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with lingering showers south of highway 80 this evening. Rain-cooled temperatures in the mid 70s behind the storms essentially hover there for the rest of this evening and overnight.

Clouds break up a bit more Monday morning, expect a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures heat up into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. The heat index likely peaks in the low 100s across most of our area. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible, especially south of highway 80. These showers and storms quickly fizzle away during the evening. Monday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The chance for rain decreases Tuesday and Wednesday with drier air in place. It should keep the heat index near or below 100° each afternoon, but actual air temperatures warm into the mid 90s. The chance for showers and storms increases Thursday and Friday. This looks like routine summertime rain, with storms bubbling up during the daytime heating and fizzling away at night. Humidity increases late this week, with the heat index potentially near 105° Thursday and Friday afternoons. Air temperatures themselves likely warm into the mid 90s both days.

Mid-90° heat with heat indexes near 105° continue next Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Expect scattered afternoon showers and storms each day, with the rain largely winding down each night.