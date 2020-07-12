Toyota Starts Production on New Engine in Huntsville

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Toyota says it has begun production of a newly redesigned four-cylinder engine at its manufacturing plant in north Alabama. The factory at Huntsville supplies engines for one-third of all the Toyota vehicles assembled in the United States.

The company describes the start of production as an important milestone in a $288 million plant expansion. A statement from Toyota says workers also have closed in a V6 assembly line inside a 150,000-square-foot building. Total employment at the factory will exceed 1,800 people as production increases to 900,000 engines annually.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)