Alabama, Auburn and Troy on Bednarik Award Watch List

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy All-America linebacker Carlton Martial has been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Martial, a junior from Mobile, is coming off a season in which he became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.

A Preseason Walter Camp First Team All-American, Martial was named the No. 35 player in all of college football by Pro Football Focus last season and was named to the PFF All-America Second Team. He was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles and tackles for loss. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven of Troy’s games and added seven or more tackles in four other games. He ended last season as the nation’s active leader in forced fumbles per game and ranked seventh among active players in tackles for loss per game.

As a freshman, Martial was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including USA Today, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II have been named to the 2020 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia announced today. The two are among 90 players from around the country selected to the preseason list. Alabama has earned the award twice, most recently with Minkah Fitzpatrick taking home the hardware in 2017. Jonathan Allen became the Crimson Tide’s first recipient of the award when he won it in 2016.

DYLAN MOSES

Linebacker, Senior

One of the top linebackers and defensive players in the country

Returns to the field after missing the 2019 season with an injury

Played in 26 career games with 17 starts to his name

Totaled 126 tackles, including 15.5 for loss (-65 yards) and five sacks (-46 yards) in two seasons

Also forced a pair of fumbles, picked off one pass and broke up another in his career

Led the Tide defense with 86 tackles in 2018 on his way to being named a finalist for the Butkus Award and earning second team All-America honors

PATRICK SURTAIN II

Defensive Back, Junior