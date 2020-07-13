Alabama, Auburn and Troy on Bednarik Award Watch List
TROY, Ala. – Troy All-America linebacker Carlton Martial has been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.
Martial, a junior from Mobile, is coming off a season in which he became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.
A Preseason Walter Camp First Team All-American, Martial was named the No. 35 player in all of college football by Pro Football Focus last season and was named to the PFF All-America Second Team. He was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles and tackles for loss. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven of Troy’s games and added seven or more tackles in four other games. He ended last season as the nation’s active leader in forced fumbles per game and ranked seventh among active players in tackles for loss per game.
As a freshman, Martial was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including USA Today, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II have been named to the 2020 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia announced today. The two are among 90 players from around the country selected to the preseason list. Alabama has earned the award twice, most recently with Minkah Fitzpatrick taking home the hardware in 2017. Jonathan Allen became the Crimson Tide’s first recipient of the award when he won it in 2016.
DYLAN MOSES
Linebacker, Senior
- One of the top linebackers and defensive players in the country
- Returns to the field after missing the 2019 season with an injury
- Played in 26 career games with 17 starts to his name
- Totaled 126 tackles, including 15.5 for loss (-65 yards) and five sacks (-46 yards) in two seasons
- Also forced a pair of fumbles, picked off one pass and broke up another in his career
- Led the Tide defense with 86 tackles in 2018 on his way to being named a finalist for the Butkus Award and earning second team All-America honors
PATRICK SURTAIN II
Defensive Back, Junior
- A shutdown corner for the Tide defense and one of the top defensive backs in the nation
- Worked in all 28 games of his Alabama career including starts in 25 consecutive
- Picked off three career passes while breaking up 15
- Added 79 total tackles and four forced fumbles in his two seasons with the Crimson Tide
- Recorded 42 tackles and forced three fumbles as a sophomore
- Also broke up eight passes while picking off a pair in 2019