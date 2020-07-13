Census Central Opens in Eastdale Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

You’ve been hearing for months to fill out your census and now there’s a convenient way to make the process easier for you.

Census Central is now open in Eastdale Mall. The store location across from the Ice Palace next to Cinna-Bon provides a walk-up location that Montgomery census manager Cathy Capel says you can stop by and it only takes five minutes.

Census Central will be hosting weekly prize giveaways for gift cards and more exciting gifts including bikes.