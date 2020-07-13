MISSING: Montgomery Police Searching for 14-Year-old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Missing Person Jakayla Safford.

On Saturday, July 11, around 3:00 a.m., Safford left the area of the 3000 block of Kelly Circle (Stonebridge Apartments). The 14-year-old Safford was last seen wearing black pants and a blue tank top.

Safford is not considered a frequent runaway and has no mental illnesses.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jakayla Safford, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!