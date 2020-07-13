Montgomery Police Launch Investigation into Early Monday Morning Homicide
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the July 13 shooting death of Donald Cullins, Jr., 22, of Montgomery.
On Monday, July 13, around 2:15 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 Block of Queensbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located Cullins with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been at this time.
Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.