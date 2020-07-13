Montgomery Police Launch Investigation into Early Monday Morning Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the July 13 shooting death of Donald Cullins, Jr., 22, of Montgomery.

On Monday, July 13, around 2:15 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 Block of Queensbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located Cullins with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

1/3 20200713_123254

2/3 20200713_123321

3/3 20200713_123307





The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.