Primary Runoff Elections Happening Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, July 14th Alabama will be holding Primary Run-off elections.

The big race is the GOP Senate seat.

Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville will face off to see who will attempt to unseat Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.

In the second Congressional District, Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore are on the ballot.

There is also a State Board of Education position.

Democrats Fred Bell and Tonya Smith Chestnut are running for the seat vacated by the passing of Ella Bell.