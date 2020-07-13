The Heat is On…

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: The upper-level ridge over the Plains strengthens in the coming days making for the hottest weather so far this year in Alabama. Expect partly cloudy days, with highs ranging from the low to upper 90s across the state, and yes it will feel hotter as heat index values will easily be over 100°. Today and tomorrow should be mainly dry as the ridge surpasses any convective development in Alabama, but again, an isolated shower or storm will remain possible.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: By Wednesday and for the second half of the week, the ridge weakens a bit, which will allow for some heat-relief in the form widely-spaced, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. But, nothing too widespread, and unfortunately, the heat will be the big story. As those humidity levels rise late in the week, don’t be surprised to see additional heat advisories issued across the state.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical cyclone development is not expected this week.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The weather will continue to be hot and humid, but we should at least have the continue better rain chances are scattered showers and storms are expected both afternoons and evening. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values over 100°.

Stay cool, and wear a mask out in public!!!

Ryan