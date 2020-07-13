Typical Summertime Pattern

by Shane Butler



This week is looking like a typical summertime setup. High pressure will be the main weather feature over us. You can expect the old hot and humid conditions with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temps will be rather hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and low only in the mid to upper 70s. The only relief from the heat comes from those pop up showers/storms. Any that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Most won’t see them but all will deal with the heat. We suggest you try to limit time exposed to full sun and definitely stay hydrated.