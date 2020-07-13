What the Tech? How LinkedIn Can Help You Find a Job

by Alabama News Network Staff

With so many people out of work, it’s even more difficult to find a job, even if you want to quit the one you have now and work for a different company.

LinkedIn has introduced a new feature to help you stand out among the competition.

If you’re trying to find a new career, you should be on LinkedIn. It connects people with companies around the world. The main advantage is that large companies have recruiters who use LinkedIn to search for new employees.

According to LinkedIn, which was purchased by Microsoft in 2016 for $25 billion, there are more than 50-million companies on the network and a new job is filled every 7 seconds.

To make sure those recruiters find you, LinkedIn has added a feature to let them know you’re open for new opportunities.

Just go to your LinkedIn profile and you’ll see the new option. You can add a few job titles you’re interested in. You can select 1-5 cities where you want to live and work.

Recruiters for companies in those cities will now be able to see that you’re looking for one of those positions. You can let them know if you’re available immediately, or if you’re just casually browsing for opportunities, and select whether you want a job that’s full-time, contract work or want to work from home or remotely.

But if you have a job now, and you don’t want your boss to know you’re looking to leave, you can opt to share the information only with companies using LinkedIn’s recruiting product. And keep the new profile photo frame from appearing to people in your network.

Now when a recruiter is searching for job candidates your profile will stand out. LinkedIn is a valuable resource for companies and employees. If you’re looking for a job or to jump start a career, it’s worth spending time on LinkedIn to connect with potential employers.