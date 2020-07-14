90+ Degree Heat Remains

by Shane Butler

We’re definitely in the hot and humid days of summer and there’s no end in sight. Temps will manage 90 plus degrees for afternoon highs while overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s. The heat and humidity combined gives us heat index values in the 100 to 105 range. High pressure will be over the deep south and that keeps us in this pattern for while. Moisture will be around and this combined with the daytime heating will lead to scattered showers and storms. Any storm develop could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Take it easy out there during this rather hot weather pattern!