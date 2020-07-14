Alabama Sports HOF Banquet to go Virtual

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 52nd Annual Induction Ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in lieu of the previously scheduled Induction Banquet.

“While we are very disappointed that we are not able to honor the Class of 2020 at a banquet, we are very thankful technology will allow us to still induct these sports heroes in a way that is safe for everyone,” said Scott Myers, Executive Director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.