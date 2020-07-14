Authorities Searching for Suspected Wetumpka Mailbox Thieves

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating the theft of mail that occurred from the mailbox of a Wetumpka resident. Under US Code 18 Section 1708, mail theft is defined as taking any piece of mail that is not your own for any purpose. A piece of mail can be any letter, postal card, package, box or bag. Mail theft can result from stealing from private mailboxes, collection boxes, postal workers or mail trucks.

1/9 Suspects and Vehicle_002

2/9 Suspect Transaction

3/9 Female Suspect_004

4/9 Male Suspect

5/9 Both Suspects



6/9 Female Suspect_002

7/9 Female Suspect_003

8/9 Suspects and Vehicle

9/9 Female Suspect



















Postal Inspectors based out of Montgomery say that on or around June 5, in Wetumpka, a postal customer’s outgoing mail was allegedly stolen from a residential mailbox. Included in the stolen mail was a check that was washed and negotiated at the Wetumpka Wal-Mart.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects through the released photos.

If you can identify these persons of interest or have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).