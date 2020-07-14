New $95 Million Wood Pellet Production Facility Coming to Demopolis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Pellets LLC, a subsidiary of Canada-based Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., announced plans to invest $95 million to construct a wood pellet production facility in Demopolis.

The Alabama Pellets facility is expected to have an annual production volume of 360,000 metric tons and will start initial industrial wood pellet production by mid-2021. The company has set an initial target of hiring at least 45 workers.

“We welcome the growth plans of Pinnacle and Alabama Pellets in our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “My administration has made it a priority to develop rural Alabama and this manufacturing facility under construction in Demopolis will have a significant economic impact on Marengo County and create meaningful new opportunities for many citizens there.”