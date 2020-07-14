New grant opportunity to stabilize child care program providers impacted by COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

As part of his plan to expand opportunity and access for all Montgomery children to Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, Mayor Steven L. Reed is partnering with the Alabama School Readiness Alliance (ASRA) and other childhood education advocates to assist Montgomery child care providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In doing so, Mayor Reed urges all licensed child care providers to apply for Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care (TASCC) Grants offered by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

“Even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue working with partners like ASRA to strengthen the early childhood education system,” Mayor Reed said. “Our vision for A New Montgomery calls for an inclusive and innovative approach to moving Montgomery forward. Investing in high quality pre-k and supporting its providers is part of our plan and paramount to advancing equitable opportunity for all Montgomery children.”

DHR announced the grants last week to help child care programs regain their footing and reopen safely. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, contingent upon availability of funding. Amounts will be based on each provider’s daytime licensed capacity.

The deadline to apply is August 7.

The application can be accessed at https://dhr.alabama.gov/child-care/ and must be submitted by email at quality.enhancement@dhr.alabama.gov or mail at DHR Child Care Services Division, ATTN: TASCC Application, 50 N Ripley Street, Montgomery, AL 36130.

VOICES for Alabama’s Children and DHR will host a free webinar Wednesday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m. CDT to provide an in-depth look at this grant and the application. Participants will learn more about TASCC grant eligibility, how to determine grant award amounts, and how to complete and submit the application. To register for the webinar or learn more, please visit https://my.demio.com/ref/5mYx7ljji3jInxN8.

For more information on Alabama’s First Class Pre-K, provider assistance and more, please visit www.alabamaschoolreadiness.org.