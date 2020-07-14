Ramer Man Killed at Troy Apartment Complex

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department responded to a shooting last night to the 300 block of the Elba Highway (AL Hwy 87), around 9:13 pm Monday night. Officers responded to reports of several shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found Jacoby Deshon Cogburn, 21, of Ramer, deceased at the rear of Tanglewood Apartments.

Investigators processed the scene and continue to search for leads in this case.

Cogburn’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and The Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.