Sen. Doug Jones to Face Tommy Tuberville in U.S. Senate Showdown

by Alabama News Network Staff

With former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s victory over former U.S. Senator Jeff Session in Tuesday’s runoffs, the stage is now set for Tuberville to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

The two are wasting no time in making their pitch to voters in advance of the November 3 general election.

“I just spoke with President Trump. He is excited about our victory tonight, and is eager to help us take back this seat on November 3rd,” Tuberville said in an email Tuesday night.

“As Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee, I am now locked in a head-to-head battle to defeat liberal Doug Jones. You and I both know this is a guy who has ZERO business representing our great state in the U.S. Senate.

Together, we’re going to unite Alabama Republicans to FIRE him!”

But Senator Jones was also rallying support.

“When I was elected, I promised the people of Alabama that I would put their interests first to find common ground and get things done for our state. Washington already has plenty of people who fight along partisan lines and nothing much seems to get done,” he said in an emailed statement.

“I’ve passed seventeen bipartisan bills signed into law by President Trump and was honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce three times for my record of bipartisanship, leadership and pro-business support. Working across the aisle, we repealed the tax on Gold Star widows after more than twenty years of partisan bickering kept thousands of families from earning the benefits they were promised. We secured relief for farmers in the Wiregrass hit hard by hurricanes and tornadoes. We’re investing in rural hospitals that, without Medicaid expansion, continue to struggle despite their importance to many Alabama communities. I will always protect health care for our seniors and people with pre-existing conditions.

“That’s the record I will present to the people of Alabama at a time when our country and our state face multiple crises. We are not out of the woods yet but every step of the way I will have your back and no one else’s. The choice before the voters is an unprepared hyper-partisan that will add to the divide in Washington, or my proven track-record to find common ground and get things done.”