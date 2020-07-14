Senators Propose Plan to Reopen Schools

by Andrew James

Two state senators say the state’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” does not do enough to protect students and staff. Tuesday, they took their plan for reopening schools to State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and the State Board of Education.

Senators Jim McClendon and Bobby Singleton presented the Safely Opening Schools Program. The plan has three main components:

-Building nursing stations or isolation rooms at every school in Alabama.

-Purchasing testing and screening equipment for schools and buses that could result in 500,000 tests in 9 months.

-Hiring 300 additional nurses to make sure a nurse is present in at every school across the state.

“Have a safe, uniform program all the way across the state that everybody is doing the same thing, that every child has equity in this process,” explained Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton.

Dr. Mackey says he will work through the Senators’ concerns.

“When we hear that people say they want to work together to invest that kind of money in our schools we’re all about that,” Mackey shared.

Governor Kay Ivey attended the meeting virtually and at one point asked Mackey to provide a new plan for reopening schools by this Friday. State School Board members questioned the feasibility of this plan, saying they didn’t know if there are enough available nurses to be hired and if nurses wanted to work in a school setting.