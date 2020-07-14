Staying Hot in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper-ridge over the Plains means heat levels are on the rise the next several days. Look for high in the mid 90s today and tomorrow, while some upper 90s are expected in spots; definitely the hottest weather so far this year for Alabama. Today, the sky will remain mostly sunny, and afternoon showers and storms will remain few and far between, but tomorrow, showers and storms will increase in coverage and provide some heat-relief.

USA BRIEF: A cold front moving across the U.S. will bring strong to severe storms from the South-Central Plains to the Upper Midwest. Storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and a couple of tornadoes. Dangerous heat continues in the south, especially, Texas. Temperatures moderate slightly in the Southwest. Critical fire weather conditions persist in the Great Basin and into northeastern California.

HIGHER HUMIDITY RETURNS: Moisture levels rise Thursday and Friday, and we will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and lasting into the upcoming weekend as well. Also, we may have another round of heat advisories issued across portions of the state as the combinations of hot temps and high dew points will allow for heat index values to climb towards the 105° danger range. However, for the most part, the weather will feature a partly sunny sky these days, hot temps with highs ranging from the low to upper 90s across the state. The only heat-relief looks to come from those random, scattered showers and storms we are so fond of this time of year.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and no tropical cyclone development is expected this week.

NEXT WEEK: The classic summer pattern rolls along through the week. Hot, humid days with a few scattered showers or storms possible on a daily basis, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs hold in the low to mid 90s.

Get out and vote today and please continue to wear a mask!!!

Ryan