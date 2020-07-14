Two Air Rifles Stolen from Prattville Bass Pro Shop During Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating the burglary of the Bass Pro Shops that occurred on July 6, in 2500 block of Rocky Mount Road.

Prattville Investigators advise that three unknown suspects forcibly entered into the sliding glass doors of the business. Upon entry the suspects selected two air soft rifles and removed them from the boxes. After removing the contents, the suspects fled the scene.

Investigators released video and still shots of the unknown subjects making forced entry into the business and roaming through the business. There was no known means of transportation and it is unknown of their direction of travel. Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspect through the released video and photos.

1/3 Suspects_002 (1)

2/3 Suspects_003 (1)

3/3 Suspects (2)





If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with

Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!