$20,000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Demopolis Murder Case

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Marengo County DA’s Office and the Demopolis Police Department — are hoping a big reward — will help them solve — an unsolved murder.

District Attorney Greg Griggers — and Chief Rex Flowers announced a new $20,000 dollar reward — for information leading to an arrest in the Shannon Steele murder case.

Steele was found shot dead in her home on the 1500 block of Queensbury Lane back in December of 2017. Two of her four young children were inside the home when she was found.

“This is a particularly heinous crime, one that I don’t like going unsolved in my circuit,” said Griggers.

“We will revisiting all the information we currently have as well as trying to develop new information,” said Flowers.

“We want to make sure that no rock is unturned.”

If you have information that could help authorities solve the murder of Shannon Steele — call the Demopolis Police Department Tip Line at (334) 216-4077.