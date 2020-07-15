Continued Hot With Less Storm Activity

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are here to stay! Temps will continue to manage mid to upper 90s for the remainder of this week and the upcoming weekend. Heat index values will reach 100-108 at times. You should take precautions to avoid long exposure to the sun. Definitely stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Some relief will come in the form of showers and storms but these will fewer in number over the next couple of days. Most spots stay dry through the upcoming weekend. Our chance for rain will go up as we head into next week. Until then, try keep cool and beat this heat.