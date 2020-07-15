Governor Ivey Issues Statewide Order Requiring Masks to be Worn in Public
Governor Kay Ivey, in conjunction with State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, has issued a statewide mask order. You will now be required to wear a mask in public.
People are required to wear a mask whenever they are in an indoor space open to the public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service like city buses and Uber, an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered, etc. Masks are not required for children under the age of six, people with certain medical conditions, or when eating and/or drinking.
Masks are encouraged but not required while exercising, voting, or addressing a crowd.
Fourteenth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation
The order goes into effect Thursday, July 16 at 5:00 pm. The order is set to expire July 31.