Individuals Chosen to Design Mississippi Flag Without Rebel Symbol

by Alabama News Network Staff

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A mayor, a former state Supreme Court justice, and a community college president are among those chosen to design a new Mississippi flag.

The new banner will replace the original flag which state officials recently retired because of the inclusion of the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist.

A nine-member commission has a mid-September deadline to create a new design that doesn’t have the Confederate symbol but does have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” The design will go on the Nov. 3 ballot. The commission includes Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, former Justice Reuben Anderson, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Mary Graham.

